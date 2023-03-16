Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Trackless Waste

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

"Fascinating, fascinating. But I would expect nothing less from you, my friend."

Olu Alderdice's silver lips curve in a smile. "You're too kind, Spider. Too kind."

"You're sure the transmat range will cover my entire territory?"

"And then some, if the rumors are true."

"Now now, there's no need for that."

Olu gives a jaunty curtsy. "Are you sure I can't interest you in some arsenic lipstick?"

"It looks better on you than it ever would on me, my friend."

"Your loss, of course. Your loss." Olu offers her hand. "Shake on it?"

Spider extends his arm—pauses before their appendages touch. His four eyes scrutinize Olu's two, one organic, the other red and metallic.

He retracts his arm.

"I think not."

Olu's silver grin widens. "A wise decision, darling. Very wise."

Sight Slot

Dusk Dot D1

Light flexible sight. Medium zoom. • Increases range

King Dot K2

Superior scope. Short zoom. • Increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

Wolf Dot W2

Scrappy scope. Medium zoom. • Decreases handling speed • Increases range

Dusk Sight D1

Lightweight sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

King Sight K1

Agile sight. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed

Wolf Sight W1

Lightweight sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

