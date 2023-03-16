Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Tongeren-LR3
Rare Sniper Rifle
Rare
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
31
Handling
62
Range
25
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
28
Recoil Direction
48
Zoom
35
Magazine
5
Impact
55
Reload Speed
52
Rounds Per Minute
140
