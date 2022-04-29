Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Timelines' Vertex
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
35
Range
35
Aim Assistance
60
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
15
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
40
