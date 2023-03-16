Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Tigerspite

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

Kazia watches as Amrita tears through their little cobbled-together home. She's ripping it apart, trying to put it into a backpack.

"Hurry," she's saying. "It's finally happening."

Kazia watches, but all she sees are the walls they built with their own hands. The tiny garden they coaxed out of the parched earth. The mountains on the horizon, so unlike any in the Reef. The salvage they transformed from left-behind scraps into beloved possessions. She watches, but all she thinks of is the before and the after. She's starting to realize that she stopped longing for the "before" years ago.

It's clear now that Amrita has been dreaming of it every day.

When Kazia speaks, it takes all her courage. "What about our life here?"

Amrita reels. "What life?" she says, thoughtless. "This isn't a life, Kazia. This is waiting. Hiding. This is… purgatory. The Queen's alive. Petra needs us. We have to fight."

Of those who go and those who stay, Amrita goes and Kazia stays. Alone.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Dad Build Guide — Weapons and Classes
merritt k
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium