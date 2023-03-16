Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Tiebreaker
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
22
Handling
18
Aim Assistance
31
Inventory Size
31
Velocity
73
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
78
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
10
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
55
Rounds Per Minute
25
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Fortnite 9.30 Patch Notes - Prop Hunt, Chug Splash, New Islands
Dillon Skiffington
Civilization 6: Gathering Storm Brings Much Needed Change
Dillon Skiffington