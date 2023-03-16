Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Thoughtless
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
45
Range
51
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
48
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
79
Zoom
46
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
44
Rounds Per Minute
90
