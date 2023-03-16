Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Thin Precipice
Legendary Sword
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
0
Guard Resistance
0
Ammo Capacity
56
Inventory Size
0
Guard Efficiency
0
Swing Speed
40
Charge Rate
20
Zoom
0
Magazine
29
Impact
60
