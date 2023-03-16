Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Thin Line

Your Ghost makes a list of the things he wishes he could say to you.

"Talk to me about how you feel."

"I wish we would go home."

"You're on a rampage, and I'm not comfortable with it."

"I don't think this is why the Traveler chose you."

"You know I'll never leave you, right?"

"But sometimes… I don't like the look in your eyes."

Every day, the list grows longer.

"I'm here. I'm still here."

"Are you still here?"

"I don't want to lose you to this."

"I love you."

Magazine Slot

Light Mag

Improved reload and range. • Increases reload speed • Slightly increases range

Flared Magwell

Optimized for fast reloading. • Slightly increases stability • Greatly increases reload speed

Ricochet Rounds

Rounds ricochet off hard surfaces. • Increases stability • Slightly increases range

High-Caliber Rounds

Shots from this weapon knock the target back farther. • Slightly increases range

Armor-Piercing Rounds

Rounds cause extra damage to combatants' shields and overpenetrate targets. • Slightly increases range

Appended Mag

This weapon's magazine is built for higher capacity. • Increases magazine size

Alloy Magazine

Faster reloads when the magazine is empty.

Extended Mag

This weapon has a greatly increased magazine size, but reloads much slower. • Greatly increases magazine size • Greatly decreases reload speed • Increases airborne effectiveness

