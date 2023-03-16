Your Ghost makes a list of the things he wishes he could say to you.

"Talk to me about how you feel."

"I wish we would go home."

"You're on a rampage, and I'm not comfortable with it."

"I don't think this is why the Traveler chose you."

"You know I'll never leave you, right?"

"But sometimes… I don't like the look in your eyes."

Every day, the list grows longer.

"I'm here. I'm still here."

"Are you still here?"

"I don't want to lose you to this."

"I love you."