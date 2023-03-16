Thin Line
Your Ghost makes a list of the things he wishes he could say to you.
"Talk to me about how you feel."
"I wish we would go home."
"You're on a rampage, and I'm not comfortable with it."
"I don't think this is why the Traveler chose you."
"You know I'll never leave you, right?"
"But sometimes… I don't like the look in your eyes."
Every day, the list grows longer.
"I'm here. I'm still here."
"Are you still here?"
"I don't want to lose you to this."
"I love you."
Magazine Slot
Light Mag
Improved reload and range. • Increases reload speed • Slightly increases range
Flared Magwell
Optimized for fast reloading. • Slightly increases stability • Greatly increases reload speed
Ricochet Rounds
Rounds ricochet off hard surfaces. • Increases stability • Slightly increases range
High-Caliber Rounds
Shots from this weapon knock the target back farther. • Slightly increases range
Armor-Piercing Rounds
Rounds cause extra damage to combatants' shields and overpenetrate targets. • Slightly increases range
Appended Mag
This weapon's magazine is built for higher capacity. • Increases magazine size
Alloy Magazine
Faster reloads when the magazine is empty.
Extended Mag
This weapon has a greatly increased magazine size, but reloads much slower. • Greatly increases magazine size • Greatly decreases reload speed • Increases airborne effectiveness