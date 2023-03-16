Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Wizened Rebuke
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
28
Handling
22
Range
51
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
28
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
72
Zoom
15
Magazine
5
Impact
95
Reload Speed
20
