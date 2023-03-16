Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
The Wizened Rebuke
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
28
Handling
22
Range
51
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
28
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
72
Zoom
15
Magazine
5
Impact
95
Reload Speed
20
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 'Arc Week' Update Also Changes Drop Rates, Xur, and the Sandbox
Scott Duwe
Some Old Weapons are Returning in Season 21 of Destiny 2
merritt k