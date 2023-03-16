Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
The Vision
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
80
Handling
50
Range
30
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
47
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
12
Magazine
27
Impact
75
Reload Speed
32
Rounds Per Minute
491
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Invitations of the Nine Guide - Xur Bounties, Cutscenes, Lore
Scott Duwe
Destiny 2 Lost Lament Quest Guide – All The Lament Exotic Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Heroic Menagerie Guide — Tips & Walkthrough
Ginny Woo