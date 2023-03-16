Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Summoner (Adept)
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
41
Handling
70
Range
40
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
51
Recoil Direction
57
Zoom
16
Magazine
13
Impact
60
Reload Speed
56
Rounds Per Minute
200
