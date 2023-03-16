Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
The Steady Hand
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
25
Handling
20
Range
60
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
85
Zoom
14
Magazine
8
Impact
92
Reload Speed
20
Rounds Per Minute
120
Related Posts
Destiny 2 The Steady Hand Guide – The Steady Hand God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Vanilla Blades Recipe Guide - The Dawning 2021
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor