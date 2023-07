In a distant life I knew fear. But bones cannot bleed. Your slings and arrows carve runes of power into my skull. I am prey no longer.

I was your sacrifice. Your food, your harvest. You thought I would lie where I fell. But I am prey no longer.

Now it is my turn to stalk you among the long shadows. To make your strength my own. To take all you hold dear.

For I am prey no longer.