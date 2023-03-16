Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Showrunner
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Handling
60
Range
28
Aim Assistance
59
Inventory Size
64
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
91
Zoom
13
Magazine
36
Impact
15
Reload Speed
27
Rounds Per Minute
900
