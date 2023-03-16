Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

The Ringing Nail

Details
Perks

Stats

Sight Slot

Satou Precision Lens

Precision scope. Long zoom. • Greatly increases range • Decreases handling speed

Satou Focus Lens

Far scope. Long zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed

Meyrin RDL

Superior scope. Medium zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range

Meyrin RDS

Lightweight sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Increases range

Rasmussen ISA

Agile sight. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

Related Posts

Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
The Best Gambit Weapons in Destiny 2 (February 2022 Meta)
Dillon Skiffington
Podcast Transcript for a Normal Episode of Channel F
Jordan Mallory