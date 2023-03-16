The Ringing Nail
Details
Perks
Stats
Sight Slot
Satou Precision Lens
Precision scope. Long zoom. • Greatly increases range • Decreases handling speed
Satou Focus Lens
Far scope. Long zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed
Meyrin RDL
Superior scope. Medium zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range
Meyrin RDS
Lightweight sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Increases range
Rasmussen ISA
Agile sight. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases range