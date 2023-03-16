Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Rattler
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
39
Handling
66
Range
17
Aim Assistance
68
Inventory Size
34
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
83
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
43
Reload Speed
50
Rounds Per Minute
360
