The Quickstep
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
50
Range
38
Aim Assistance
47
Inventory Size
39
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
91
Zoom
13
Magazine
28
Impact
20
Reload Speed
48
Rounds Per Minute
900
