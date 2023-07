"Get your axe and your pick and your shovel and your spine. We're goin' prospectin'." "What?" "That. The quote. I don't get it." "It's an old saying. It's about puttin' in a hard day's work." "Seems… antiquated." "How so?" "My grenade launcher's full auto and goes boom on command. What do I need hand tools for?" "It's a metaphor. It ain't literal. At least not anymore. Your launcher is your hand tool." "Ahh. Got it. Good to know."