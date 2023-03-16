Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

The Palindrome

Guide
Details
Perks

The Palindrome drops as a random reward at the end of a Nightfall activity. While there are two other Nightfall weapons, this gun will only appear during specific weeks. Because of this, you’ll need to grind during the brief period it’s available before the weekly reset on Tuesday. The rotation order never changes, so if are getting the Shadow Price, know that the Palindrome will appear the following week.

There are four difficulties you can choose from, but once you start running 1300 Power “Legend” Nightfalls, the drop rate for this weapon is common. Though Bungie being very loose with the word “common,” as I ran about 15 1300 Power Nightfalls last night and only 3 Palindromes dropped for me. On top of that, I did about 15 1270 Power level Nightfalls and didn’t get a single one.

Clearly, my RNG is cursed.

That being said, there is no matchmaking for the Legend tier, so many of you will be forced to do the Hero tier which has Nightfall weapon drop rates at uncommon. Putting it simply, the higher difficulty Nightfalls will give you a better chance at obtaining Palindrome. The drop rate for this gun is pretty abysmal on Adept and Hero, so I strongly recommend getting a fireteam together once you’re near or above 1300 Power. This will at least alleviate some of the RNG.

Palindrome God Rolls

Palindrome PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forced Rifling
  • Appended Mag
  • Overflow or Outlaw
  • Rampage or One for All

For those like me looking to replace their beloved Dire Promise for PVE, the Palindrome is going to be your go-to weapon. Not only is it a 140 RPM hand cannon, but it can roll with Overflow and Rampage, which is such a disgusting perk combination. But I’m getting ahead of myself. For this weapon, I like using either Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forced Rifling. The former can give our weapon a nice boost to Range, Handling, and Stability, while the latter solely increases the weapon’s range. Both are terrific options, so it comes down to what you want out of the gun. If you favor range over everything else, Hammer-Forged Rifling is the perk you want.

As for our magazine, we are looking for Appended Mag. Some may disagree here, but I like increasing the overall magazine of this weapon since it only has 10 shots in the chamber. It also synergizes wonderfully with Overflow which gives us additional bullets when we pick up Special and Heavy ammo. However, you can also go for Outlaw, since it’s still a very solid perk. Sure, it may not be flashy, but Outlaw/Rampage is still a powerful combination on the right gun.

Palindrome PVP God Roll

  • Hammer-Forced Rifling
  • Richochet Rounds
  • Quickdraw
  • Rangefinder

The PVP god roll of the Palindrome is simultaneously powerful and unsurprising. We are running the usual suite of range boosting perks to give us an edge against players. With 120 RPM hand cannons and weapons like The Messenger making waves in the Crucible, you’ll need some extra range to out-duel enemies. Both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Richochet Rounds boost our range, with the latter having the benefit of bullets bouncing off hard surfaces. Our primary perks are Quickdraw and Rangefinder, with the latter absolutely required if you want this gun to be viable in PVP. As for Quickdraw, I like this over Killing Wind because it’s consistent and won’t need us to actually slay a Guardian to trigger. Plus it will help us get the drop on enemies since this gun cannot roll with Opening Shot.

Stats

Lore

Yirix waited. She watched her prey cut slaughter through the EDZ. She watched every weapon and muscle break against their Light. She watched her prey's little Ghost snicker with glee at the death of dozens. Bleak humor to the undying.

They had exercised the same nonchalance as the Almighty bore down to exterminate their parasitic City: Guardians huddled in droves, their eyes trained skyward to watch the destruction of Amtec's vengeance, as if it were some celebratory spectacle.

Yirix and her conclave would not let that revenge be swept aside so easily. They remembered Amtec's words. They remembered the brief hope the Sundial had shown them, and they remembered the name trailed in curses and woe. Although she and her sisters could not hope to destroy a city, they could kill the man who commanded it.

She refocused her eye on the Guardian as it loaded a new cylinder into a crude metal cannon. Her trigger finger twitched in contempt as she looked upon the bodies of the Cabal she had used to lure this Guardian into the open. Yirix had once thought of Human strategies like hidden blades: cowardly and unwilling to engage in anything but guerilla warfare and decapitations of leadership. Watching the Legion disintegrate after Ghaul's death had revealed truer interpretations. Victory cares not for honor, and headless foes cannot resist.

Yirix fired and the Guardian dropped.

"Well placed." The words rippled through her mind as another Psion stepped from concealment behind Yirix. The Psion handed Yirix a new firearm—different from her longbore headhunter. It was lined in silver-colored magnetic rails that hissed with Arc charge. "The carrion Light will reveal itself in time."

"We will wait," Yirix rippled back.

In time, a small Ghost compiled into existence. Yirix waited as the Ghost circled its Guardian. She waited for the Light to build within it. She waited until her target was sure that its actions could lead to nothing but resurrection, and then she fired. The stunned Ghost fell.

Joy filled her mind. "It is effective," she thought.

"Ghaul was no fool," her subordinate rippled in response.

Yirix snorted at the name. "This is not his credit. Ghaul did not invent this technology, but we will learn from his failure."

"Dispose of them. Use its primitive gun. We cannot leave any trace that may lead them back to us."

"It is done," her subordinate thought, acting on Yirix's orders. "We are Amtec's vengeance."

Yirix finished her sister's sentiment. "…and while she struck from the sun, we strike from the shadow."

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

