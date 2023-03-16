The Palindrome drops as a random reward at the end of a Nightfall activity. While there are two other Nightfall weapons, this gun will only appear during specific weeks. Because of this, you’ll need to grind during the brief period it’s available before the weekly reset on Tuesday. The rotation order never changes, so if are getting the Shadow Price, know that the Palindrome will appear the following week.

There are four difficulties you can choose from, but once you start running 1300 Power “Legend” Nightfalls, the drop rate for this weapon is common. Though Bungie being very loose with the word “common,” as I ran about 15 1300 Power Nightfalls last night and only 3 Palindromes dropped for me. On top of that, I did about 15 1270 Power level Nightfalls and didn’t get a single one.

Clearly, my RNG is cursed.

That being said, there is no matchmaking for the Legend tier, so many of you will be forced to do the Hero tier which has Nightfall weapon drop rates at uncommon. Putting it simply, the higher difficulty Nightfalls will give you a better chance at obtaining Palindrome. The drop rate for this gun is pretty abysmal on Adept and Hero, so I strongly recommend getting a fireteam together once you’re near or above 1300 Power. This will at least alleviate some of the RNG.

Palindrome God Rolls

Palindrome PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forced Rifling

Appended Mag

Overflow or Outlaw

Rampage or One for All

For those like me looking to replace their beloved Dire Promise for PVE, the Palindrome is going to be your go-to weapon. Not only is it a 140 RPM hand cannon, but it can roll with Overflow and Rampage, which is such a disgusting perk combination. But I’m getting ahead of myself. For this weapon, I like using either Corkscrew Rifling or Hammer-Forced Rifling. The former can give our weapon a nice boost to Range, Handling, and Stability, while the latter solely increases the weapon’s range. Both are terrific options, so it comes down to what you want out of the gun. If you favor range over everything else, Hammer-Forged Rifling is the perk you want.

As for our magazine, we are looking for Appended Mag. Some may disagree here, but I like increasing the overall magazine of this weapon since it only has 10 shots in the chamber. It also synergizes wonderfully with Overflow which gives us additional bullets when we pick up Special and Heavy ammo. However, you can also go for Outlaw, since it’s still a very solid perk. Sure, it may not be flashy, but Outlaw/Rampage is still a powerful combination on the right gun.

Palindrome PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forced Rifling

Richochet Rounds

Quickdraw

Rangefinder

The PVP god roll of the Palindrome is simultaneously powerful and unsurprising. We are running the usual suite of range boosting perks to give us an edge against players. With 120 RPM hand cannons and weapons like The Messenger making waves in the Crucible, you’ll need some extra range to out-duel enemies. Both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Richochet Rounds boost our range, with the latter having the benefit of bullets bouncing off hard surfaces. Our primary perks are Quickdraw and Rangefinder, with the latter absolutely required if you want this gun to be viable in PVP. As for Quickdraw, I like this over Killing Wind because it’s consistent and won’t need us to actually slay a Guardian to trigger. Plus it will help us get the drop on enemies since this gun cannot roll with Opening Shot.