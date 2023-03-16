Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Mornin' Comes
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
41
Handling
41
Range
45
Aim Assistance
61
Inventory Size
38
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
74
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
39
Rounds Per Minute
90
