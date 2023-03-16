Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

The Messenger

Guide
Details
Perks

The Messenger can only be acquired by earning rewards in Trials of Osiris or opening Trials of Osiris packages. Every week, four pieces of loot are randomly chosen and awarded to players who manage to secure three wins, five wins, seven wins, and going flawless for the week. Flawless simply means that you win seven games in a row on your current Trials of Osiris card without a single loss. Where The Messenger appears and when is random, so you'll want to check each week to see if this gun is available. For those who don't feel like braving the cheater-infested haven of Trials of Osiris, you can always wait until this is the three-win award. This is slightly easier to achieve and allows you to just focus on completing the weekly Trials of Osiris bounties.

Destiny-2-The-Messenger-God-Roll.png

The Messenger God Rolls

The Messenger PVP God Roll

  • Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Ricochet Rounds
  • Outlaw or Rapid Hit
  • Desperado

We're going to start with the PVP roll for once since that's what the majority of players will use this weapon for. The Messenger is an extremely potent pulse rifle, capable of swiftly killing enemies in only a couple of bursts. Many have taken to calling this Redrix 2.0, but I'd argue that The Messenger is even better thanks to its solid base stats and easy-to-use sight. If you're hunting the god roll, you'll want either Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling in the first slot to increase the weapon's range. Both are terrific options and help extend this gun's effective range. Adding to this stat, we also want Ricochet Rounds to increase the range and stability. Alternatively, High-Caliber Rounds is a solid choice, but I prefer the added stability from Ricochet Rounds.

Our first primary perk should either be Outlaw or Rapid Hit. Both of these perks combo perfectly with Desperado, which is the backbone of The Messenger god roll. Since we almost always want to trigger Desperado so we can quickly kill additional Guardians, both Outlaw and Rapid Hit allow us to reload following precision kills or damage. Personally, I prefer Outlaw since the reload speed will always be the same, but if you're confident in your aim the Rapid Hit is a terrific option. As for the final perk, you literally only want Desperado since it's absolutely devastating in every Crucible mode.

The Messenger PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling
  • Appended Mag
  • Outlaw
  • Killclip or One For All

While I believe there are better PVE options if you're determined to use The Messenger this is the roll you'll want. Our barrel perk is Corkscrew Rifling which gives a nice mix of range, handling, and stability. Combine this with Appended Mag for extra rounds in the magazine without any penalities to our reload speed. That being said, if you do manage to get a roll with Outlaw then Extended Mag can typically subvert any type of reload penalty. Speaking of our first primary perk is Outlaw since it just helps us reload the gun faster, which has always been a benefit in PVE endgame activities. There's a reason this is one of the most beloved PVE perks since Destiny 2's release.

As for our final perk, we are looking for either Killclip or One For All. The former synergizes wonderfully with Outlaw and will give us a flat damage boost for a brief period of time after we reload following a kill. However, this can be trickier in higher Power tiers like Master or Grandmaster. If you're looking to bring this weapon into those types of activities, you'll want One For All instead. This lets you consistently trigger a nice damage boost for The Messenger without relying on reloading. Both are terrific, but I personally prefer One For All.

Stats

Lore

Her wait was nearly over—Trestin could feel it as she climbed Cadmus Ridge.

Sunlight, amplified by snow, pierced her eyes now; she had ascended above the cloud line. She tilted her gaze down, focusing on the crags immediately before her. Her muscles cramped as she reached up for the next ledge.

No holding back now.

Over the radio, Lord Saladin's voice grew staticky: "Cabal incursion… Vex… up ahead." Without a word, Trestin's Ghost switched it off. There were others nearby to carry out the Iron Lord's orders. He wouldn't miss them.

She doubted anyone would—her ex-teammates least of all. She had betrayed them, or so Sadhij had screamed: "We're supposed to be the thin line drawn before the Darkness, you traitor!"

|| Thin indeed. So why not step over it? ||

Because they didn't have it in them. She checked. Cracked them both open and dug deep, just to be extra sure. But it wasn't there. That hunger, immense and buried, like the ocean under Europa's glacial crust. A riptide, undetectable from the surface, yet unrelenting in its pull. She never meant to betray anyone. She just wanted release.

|| Soon, you will have it. Soon, you will be freed. ||

Muscles shaking with exhaustion, she threw her hand up and, at last, grasped snow. She had reached the top.

For a moment, she laid on the embankment, chest heaving. When her vision cleared, she gasped. There it was, black-stone stark against the gleaming white. It seemed to pulse in time with her heart. Attuning to the desire churning within.

From the back of her mind came a warm, familiar voice: "You're a goober." Yara. Suddenly, a different hunger bloomed in her, small and keening. Was it… loneliness?

|| It is weakness. What lies before you is power.||

The pulsing intensified. She could feel the blood pumping through her veins as she stepped towards the obelisk, hand outstretched. She had never been so close—

"Not one more step." A new voice called out to Trestin. Only this one was not in her head. She turned to find a Warlock standing a few yards away, sword drawn. "You must be Trestin. I am Aunor. I encourage you to come with me. Quietly."

Trestin looked at her, then dove for the obelisk.

The last thing she felt was steel. Pure, cold steel piercing through her heart.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

Related Posts

Destiny 2 The Messenger Guide - How to Get It & God Rolls
Collin MacGregor
The Best Crucible PVP Weapons in Destiny 2 (May 2023 Meta Tier List)
Dillon Skiffington
PS Plus Premium Games Guide: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Classic Games List (September 2022)
Diego Arguello