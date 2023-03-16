Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Messenger
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
54
Handling
31
Range
66
Aim Assistance
37
Inventory Size
49
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
18
Magazine
31
Impact
33
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
340
