[Eight sparks. A ninth, dim in the corner. And Orin in the middle.] ORIN: Are we all here? Come into the light, please. G-9: I like where I am. ORIN: They said you all went to the deep without a ship. How? G-7: Our charges are gone, but we're still creatures of Light. No different from the one you carry in your pocket. ORIN: You're all either very brave or very foolish. G-6: You sound like Shaxx. G-5: She does. I'm glad my charge is gone. G-4: Don't say that. G-5: It's true. G-4: Don't say it out loud. Some of us go our whole lives without finding one. Show some respect. G-5: Don't talk like you're better than me. You're in here, too. ORIN: Please. I'm sorry to call you all here, but— G-2: You're not sorry. ORIN: I need to know what you found out there. G-9: Nothing. ORIN: At least give me the coordinates.