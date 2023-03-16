Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

The Long Walk

Stats

Lore

[Eight sparks. A ninth, dim in the corner. And Orin in the middle.] ORIN: Are we all here? Come into the light, please. G-9: I like where I am. ORIN: They said you all went to the deep without a ship. How? G-7: Our charges are gone, but we're still creatures of Light. No different from the one you carry in your pocket. ORIN: You're all either very brave or very foolish. G-6: You sound like Shaxx. G-5: She does. I'm glad my charge is gone. G-4: Don't say that. G-5: It's true. G-4: Don't say it out loud. Some of us go our whole lives without finding one. Show some respect. G-5: Don't talk like you're better than me. You're in here, too. ORIN: Please. I'm sorry to call you all here, but— G-2: You're not sorry. ORIN: I need to know what you found out there. G-9: Nothing. ORIN: At least give me the coordinates.

Related Posts

All 6 New Perks Added in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Braytech Transponder Guide - How The Scanner Buff Works
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Mementos Guide - How to Get the Gambit Memento
Diego Arguello