You can get The Last Breath as a reward for completing the second encounter in the Prophecy dungeon. This is a possible reward for defeating the Cube room. It will not drop from any other encounter. However, if you do get the weapon, it will then start appearing in the dungeon’s two secret chests. Keep in mind, there is no limit to how many times you can complete this encounter. Meaning, if you really want The Last Breath you can keep redoing the Cube room until you, hopefully, obtain a roll you like. If you are unfamiliar with Prophecy, I wrote a guide on how to complete each encounter back when it launched. The Last Breath will not drop from any other activity in Destiny 2, so if you want this gun prepare to venture into the dungeon.

The Last Breath God Rolls

The Last Breath PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Appended Mag or Ricochet Rounds

Subsistence or Demolitionist

Frenzy or Adagio

If you are looking to run The Last Breath in PVP, you actually have some solids perks to choose from. In the first slot, we want Arrowhead Brake to give us better recoil control, making it easier to consistently land our shots. For the magazine, you can go with either Appended Mag or Ricochet Rounds. The former will just increase our magazine size without any penalties, while the latter gives us a nice boost to the range. Both are fantastic options, so it comes down to what you value in an auto rifle.

Our first primary perk will either be Subsistence or Demolitionist. I personally love Subsistence since it continuously refunds us ammo every time we kill an enemy. This is wonderful on The Last Breath, as we can absolutely shred through hordes of enemies without ever needing to reload. Alternatively, you can use Demolitionist to constantly get your grenade back. It's a wonderful utility perk that works with virtually any build and subclass. In the second primary perk slot, we are looking for Frenzy or Adagio. Frenzy is just a superb damage perk and synergizes beautifully with Subsistence. For those wanting something new, Adagio is a new perk that decreases the fire rate and increases our damage output whenever we get a kill.

The Last Breath PVP God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Ricochet Rounds or Armor-Piercing Rounds

Dynamic Sway Reduction or Killing Wind

Rangefinder or Adagio

While I don't recommend bringing this weapon into PVP, there are some decent perks you can acquire. We obviously want to increase this firearm's range so you should be looking for Corkscrew Rifling. Not only do we get a bump in range, but it also helps out or stability and handling. If you really want to only focus on the range then you can also run Hammer-Forged Rifling. Also boosting our range is either Ricochet Rounds or Armor-Piercing Rounds. You'll want the former since it also boosts the stability of the firearm, which is always appreciated.

As for primary perks, I recommend Dynamic Sway Reduction over Killing Wind. While Killing Wind is solid, I'm not the biggest fan of using perks that require kills in PVP. It makes them inconsistent in smaller game modes like Trials of Osiris or Elimination. That being said, it's not a bad perk by any means, I just prefer the stability and accuracy bonus from Dynamic Sway Reduction. Comboing with this is either Rangefinder for a boost to our effective range or Adagio if you want a nice damage boost. For more casual experiences I recommend Adagio since it can pretty nasty, but Rangefinder will make the weapon more reliable.