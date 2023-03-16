Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Last Breath
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
67
Range
42
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
56
Zoom
16
Magazine
43
Impact
21
Reload Speed
51
Rounds Per Minute
600
