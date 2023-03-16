Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Keening
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
61
Handling
50
Range
38
Aim Assistance
83
Inventory Size
46
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
99
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
49
Reload Speed
25
Rounds Per Minute
300
