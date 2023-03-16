Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Inquisitor
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
50
Handling
76
Range
73
Aim Assistance
35
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
5
Recoil Direction
50
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
52
Rounds Per Minute
65
