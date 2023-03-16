Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Immortal (Adept)
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
25
Handling
58
Range
40
Aim Assistance
39
Inventory Size
37
Airborne Effectiveness
25
Recoil Direction
96
Zoom
14
Magazine
28
Impact
22
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
750
