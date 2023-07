We used to play for keeps. Used to be that was the only way. Back in those days trust came slow, or not at all. The only thing you could truly rely on was the iron at your side. Fate of the world? Immortal gods? Don't know much 'bout that. But when everything's on the line, it's quality that counts. Tex Mechanica: we play by the old rules, the best rules. We play for keeps.