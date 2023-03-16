Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Hero's Burden
Legendary Submachine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
59
Range
44
Aim Assistance
51
Inventory Size
43
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
93
Zoom
14
Magazine
33
Impact
20
Reload Speed
53
Rounds Per Minute
900
