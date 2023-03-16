Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Guiding Sight
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
24
Handling
27
Range
65
Aim Assistance
30
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
21
Magazine
13
Impact
67
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
150
