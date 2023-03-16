Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

The Guiding Sight

Details
Perks

Stats

Sight Slot

Red Dot Micro

Agile sight. Short zoom. • Increases range • Increases handling speed

Red Dot 2 MOA

Snapshot sight. Short zoom. • Slightly increases range • Increases handling speed

Hitmark IS

Agile sight. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

Cleanshot IS

Snapshot sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

Rifle Scope SSF

Focused scope. Long zoom. • Slightly increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

Rifle Scope ST

Ranged scope. Long zoom. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed

