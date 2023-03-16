Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
The Forward Path
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
69
Range
45
Aim Assistance
71
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
16
Magazine
43
Impact
21
Reload Speed
60
Rounds Per Minute
600
Related Posts
Destiny 2 The Forward Path Guide – How to Get The Forward Path & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor
How to Get The Fool's Remedy & the God Roll - Destiny 2 Guide
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 The Supremacy Guide – How to Get The Supremacy & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor