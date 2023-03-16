Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
The Fool's Remedy
Legendary Sidearm
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
60
Handling
59
Range
27
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
69
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
94
Zoom
12
Magazine
15
Impact
35
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
How to Get The Fool's Remedy & the God Roll - Destiny 2 Guide
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Crimil's Dagger Guide – How to Get Crimil's Dagger & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 The Forward Path Guide – How to Get The Forward Path & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor