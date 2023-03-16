Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Epicurean
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
30
Range
59
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
39
Airborne Effectiveness
5
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
15
Magazine
6
Impact
80
Reload Speed
26
