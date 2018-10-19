"Find thy self." —first dictate, first calling, The Hidden "Know thy self." —second dictate, first calling, The Hidden "Destroy thy self." —third dictate, first calling, The Hidden "Shed thy self." —fourth dictate, first calling, The Hidden "Embrace a new skin." —fifth dictate, first calling, The Hidden "Become the many." —sixth dictate, first calling, The Hidden "We are as unseen. We are as death." —final dictate, first calling, The Hidden