The Doubt
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Handling
66
Range
39
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
16
Magazine
42
Impact
21
Reload Speed
58
Rounds Per Minute
600
