The Domino
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
41
Range
48
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
38
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
74
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
90
