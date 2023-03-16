Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Defiant
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
34
Handling
63
Range
33
Aim Assistance
85
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
89
Zoom
14
Magazine
12
Impact
84
Reload Speed
55
Rounds Per Minute
140
