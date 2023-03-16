Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
The Day's Fury
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
55
Handling
64
Aim Assistance
71
Inventory Size
42
Velocity
40
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
70
Magazine
6
Reload Speed
61
Rounds Per Minute
100
