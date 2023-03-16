Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

The Colony

Stats

Lore

Have you ever watched a snake kill something? It's awful. It's so awful. I watched a man die of a terciopelo bite once. Out by the northern wall. I still have nightmares about it.

Anyway, that's where VEIST comes from. The inspiration, I mean. Weapons with all the power of a venomous creature. Plus an onboard AI with that creature's killer instincts.

And now there's the Colony. A grenade launcher packed with fully mobile, AI-controlled insectoid detonators, each one designed with a taste for blood.

We've made some pretty messed-up stuff. You've probably seen it. You know. But we've never made anything like the Colony before.

