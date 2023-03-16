Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
The Button
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
38
Handling
38
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
36
Velocity
52
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
20
Related Posts
Fanwidth Episode 177: Oops All Shulks
Jordan Mallory
Destiny 2 The Summoner Guide - How to Get The Summoner & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Witch Queen Best Warlock Build for Season of the Risen
Dillon Skiffington