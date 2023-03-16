Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Ten-Grasp Sword
Exotic Vehicle
Exotic
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Speed
0
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Bright-Dusted Snowballs Recipe Guide – The Dawning 2021
Collin MacGregor
The Best Crucible PVP Weapons in Destiny 2 (May 2023 Meta Tier List)
Dillon Skiffington
Kenneth's Top Five Games of 2019 and Other Nonsense
Kenneth Shepard