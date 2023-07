PUBLIC KEY 053 689 DWS REGAL FROM: PLDN KAMALA RIOR [PLDN CMD TF 5.3] TO: ACT RGNT PETRA VENJ SUBJECT: PRISON OF ELDERS – CONTAINMENT RISK

MESSAGE IS:

1. Contingency reserves overdrawn. We underestimated nobility troth reparations. Uldren suggests that we open reintegration talks. Have you discussed endowment support?

2. If Reef endorses support, Paladin Oran will engineer reinforcement.

MESSAGE ENDS