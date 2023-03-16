Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Tarnished Mettle
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
66
Range
30
Aim Assistance
73
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
18
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
60
Reload Speed
53
Rounds Per Minute
200
