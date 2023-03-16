Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Tarnation
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
21
Aim Assistance
29
Inventory Size
33
Velocity
53
Airborne Effectiveness
7
Recoil Direction
63
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
20
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
24
Rounds Per Minute
150
