Tarantula
Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
37
Handling
25
Range
55
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
30
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
65
Zoom
25
Magazine
6
Impact
41
Reload Speed
23
