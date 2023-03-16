Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Tango-45
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
39
Range
45
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
69
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
62
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
180
