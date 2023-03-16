Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Taipan-4fr
Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
36
Range
48
Aim Assistance
64
Inventory Size
33
Airborne Effectiveness
9
Recoil Direction
69
Zoom
25
Magazine
5
Impact
41
Reload Speed
29
Related Posts
PSA: Don't Miss The Destiny 2 Taipan-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle Drops
Diego Arguello
Destiny 2 Taipan-4FR Guide - God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor